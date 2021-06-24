Conan O'Brien tokes up on his show with Seth Rogen

Conan O'Brien is in the last week of the long-running TBS incarnation of his talk show. On Tuesday night's episode, after guest Seth Rogen suggested that Conan smoke a lot of weed in his newfound spare time, Conan asked what kind he should try. Rogen produced a joint from his shirt pocket and he, Conan, and Andy all took hits. Conan barely inhaled, but Rogen (unsurprisingly) and Richter took serious pulls. Andy seemed to be an old hand.



In a tweet after the incident, Rogen insisted that the moment was unplanned.



Image: Screengrab