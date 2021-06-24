Man charged with grand theft pistachio after stealing 21 tons of nuts

From KPIX News in San Francisco:
A suspect has been arrested after about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were stolen from a Central California farm this month.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said during a recent routine audit, the Touchstone Pistachio Company discovered that thousands of pounds of pistachios had gone missing.
On Friday, some leads helped detectives track a tractor-trailer with the stolen pistachios to a lot in Delano. Detectives also discovered that the stolen pistachios were being moved into smaller bags that were then being re-sold.
A black market pistachio ring? That's pretty nuts.
The suspect, 34-year-old Alberto Montemayor, has been charged with grand theft after stealing nearly $200,000 worth of pistachios, according to the New York Times. While most of the merchandise has been recovered, about one ton of the pistachios have yet to be accounted for.
Suspect found with 42,000 pounds of stolen pistachios from California farm [KPIX Staff]
A Truckload of Evidence: 42,000 Pounds of Pistachios Are Stolen in California [Eduardo Medina / The New York Times]
