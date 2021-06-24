Man charged with grand theft pistachio after stealing 21 tons of nuts

From KPIX News in San Francisco:

A suspect has been arrested after about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were stolen from a Central California farm this month.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said during a recent routine audit, the Touchstone Pistachio Company discovered that thousands of pounds of pistachios had gone missing.

On Friday, some leads helped detectives track a tractor-trailer with the stolen pistachios to a lot in Delano. Detectives also discovered that the stolen pistachios were being moved into smaller bags that were then being re-sold.