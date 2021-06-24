Trump wormtongue Rudy Giuliani was today suspended from practicing law in New York. The State Supreme court cited his "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public" while acting as Trump's personal lawyer.
The court is plainly disgusted by Giuliani, if not as disgusted as people within shake-sweat range of him when his shoe-polish hair dye began streaming down his face like the aging creep from Death in Venice.
The seriousness of respondent's uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.13The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government. generally damage the proper functioning of a free society. When those false statements are made byan attorney, it also erodes the public's confidence in the integrity of attorneys admitted to our bar and damages the profession's role as a crucial source of reliable information (Matter of Nearing,16 AD2d at 516). It tarnishes the reputation of the entire legal profession and its mandate to act as a trusted and essential part of the machinery of justice (Ohralik v Ohio State Bar Assn,436 US at 447).