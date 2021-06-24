Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law

Trump wormtongue Rudy Giuliani was today suspended from practicing law in New York. The State Supreme court cited his "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public" while acting as Trump's personal lawyer.

The court is plainly disgusted by Giuliani, if not as disgusted as people within shake-sweat range of him when his shoe-polish hair dye began streaming down his face like the aging creep from Death in Venice.