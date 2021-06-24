The uncanny parallel universe of fan-made posters for non-existent movies

Rob Beschizza

On Twitter, @AWFULfanPOSTERS collects posters made by fans for movies that don't exist. The emphasis is on their "awfulness", but it's that special internet-poisoned awfulness that is also wonderful, the horror at the center of a Venn Diagram of bad jokes, Photoshop competency and pop culture vestiges that truly carry a high probability of being made into the absolutely unwatchable movie thus depicted. I feel like I can already watched the Tom Hanks King of the Hill movie. I can remember it. I hate this.