Trump reportedly wished COVID would take out John Bolton

In a kidding, not kidding moment President Trump remarked, "John Bolton. Hopefully COVID takes out John," according to a new book.

Trump "had tried to joke about the virus for months, sometimes even mocking people who had become ill," according to a passage from The Washington Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta's "Nightmare Scenario" that were published by Axios on Wednesday.

If you remember, John Bolton served as the National Security Adviser in the Trump administration for a horrifying 17 months. After leaving office he published a memoir that gave scathing accounts of Trump's bumbling of foreign policies including dealings with Putin, Xi Jinping and the Ukraine quid pro quo, which was the basis of the first impeachment of the Orange Menace–so, Trump was no longer a Bolton fan.

Months before being hospitalized with COVID-19 himself, Trump reportedly "waved his hands in front of his face, as if to jokingly ward off any flying virus particles" after then-National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow stifled a cough in a meeting. Trump then reportedly cracked a smile, said he was "just kidding" because Kudlow would "never get COVID" and would "defeat it with his optimism."

Immediately after these comments is when Trump wished ill of former adviser John Bolton. Worst joke, or desired death of a former confidant? Definitely both.