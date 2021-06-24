Statebuilder is a Civ-like game designed from the ground-up to play on the web (which I just learned you can play Freeciv itself on, too). I fear my morning is in grave jeopardy of disappearing without trace. Hate playing games on the web? Unciv looks like the most current offline Civlike game (in terms of "new" features such as hex maps, culture and so forth) boiled down to the essence as a free download.
Web-based Civilization games
Quake is 25 years old
It's 25 years to the day that iD software released Quake, the classic first-person shooter featuring a fully 3D world (including characters!), mouselook (not enabled by default!), and an outstanding soundtrack by Trent Reznor. Until Quake, state-of-the-art first-person shooter games on PC generally used 2.5D graphics techniques to simulate height and depth while usually restricting… READ THE REST
Queer Games Bundle : 200 games, apps and zines to support indie creators
The Queer Games Bundle on itch.io has already raised $83,372, which goes directly to support the people creating the games therein. There are 200 DRM-free titles in the set, ranging from zines and visual novels to art games, RPGs and shooters. The ask is $60, but you can pay what you want. If we had… READ THE REST
Destiny toaster
Bought all the strategy guides, figurines, spin-off media and other merch? Game publisher Bungie is selling a Destiny-branded toaster for the Destiny fan who has it all! $85, ships in December. 10% of Profits from sales of the Destiny Toaster will go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (R)Free Sandwich Holder with Purchase!Pre-orders will instantly… READ THE REST
This roll-up travel bag was called the "greatest suitcase of all time," and it's just $35
With a world full of travel options starting to reopen as we speak, is it still really worth it to tote around a big, bulky suitcase or carry-on bag for getting all of your important stuff from Point A to Point B? Especially if there's an option that might just serve you better? Of course,… READ THE REST
These Raspberry Pi and Arduino courses can pave the way to your robot-building future
You don't have to be Tony Stark to have a whole lot of fun conceiving and building electronic gadgets and doohickeys. Tony knew enough not to give the Vision active reproductive parts — and we're sure you'll show just as much restraint as you start cobbling together a whole bunch of nifty little coding and… READ THE REST
Save $50 on the Hermosa Electric Longboard, one of the most affordable options around
Des Moines, Iowa just welcomed a store dedicated in no small part to consumers of the electric skateboard phenomenon. It's one thing when a shop focused on the hobby intricacies of motorized, hyper-efficient electric skateboards pops up in Santa Monica or New York. But when the interest has risen to necessitate a storefront smack in… READ THE REST