Web-based Civilization games

Statebuilder is a Civ-like game designed from the ground-up to play on the web (which I just learned you can play Freeciv itself on, too). I fear my morning is in grave jeopardy of disappearing without trace. Hate playing games on the web? Unciv looks like the most current offline Civlike game (in terms of "new" features such as hex maps, culture and so forth) boiled down to the essence as a free download.