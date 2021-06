Meredith Bull finds weird and wonderful animal sounds, then performs catchy little tunes accompanied by delightful creatures. "I Don't Wanna Be Touched" features a furious feline who seems to be emphatically making this point about being touched.

The luga-luga-lugaleh cat song was so popular that she released a full-length masterpiece that has been in my head since May.

Image: YouTube / Meredith Bull