Birds Aren't Real group holds rally in Springfield, Missouri

All birds in the United States have been killed and swapped with drones operated by the federal government. Birds Aren't Real is a movement that's spent several years attempting to expose this tremendous deceit by alerting the public at protests, social media, and a SubReddit with nearly 400,000 members. They're now taking the rally on the road. The first stop was yesterday in Springfield, Missouri. Video below.

"I think the evidence is all around us, birds sit on power lines, we believe they're charging on power lines, we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus," movement leader Peter McIndoe told KOLR.

Some people insist that Birds Aren't Real are just pranksters taking the piss out of the ridiculous (and dangerous) conspiracy theories of recent years, but that excuse doesn't fly with us.