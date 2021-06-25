Nothing is cuter than watching a baby flamingo learn to stand on one leg

Carla Sinclair

Baby flamingos don't automatically stand on one leg – the pose comes with practice. And practice is what the adorable rescued flamingo chick in Costa Rica is doing below as its leg flutters uncontrollably, then just hangs mid-way up. At times the chick actually strikes a one-legged pose for a few moments before losing it again.