Rudy Giuliani's disgraced career highlighted in a gruesome recap video

In remembrance of Rudy Giuliani – the disgraced former attorney to disgraced ex-president Trump who is now suspended from practicing law in New York – the Daily Show has put together a montage of his finest moments. From his sage "truth isn't truth" comment to his dripping shoe polish debacle to his all-around buffoonery, they pack in an assortment of his cruder moments in the 50-second video below as they bid him farewell.

As the Daily Show's video says in its title, "Thanks for the Memories, Rudy!"