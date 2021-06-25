This footage shows a woodland path in Flintshire, Wales. On the way, a forthcoming obstacle is signposted, with a thoughtful reminder of the need to take care when navigating it. When the obstacle is reached, a signpost on the other side of it helpfully indicates where the path resumes.
Sign helpfully warns of obstacle on forest path in Flintshire
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- signs
- wales
The great coronavirus toilet paper shortage of 2020
Sign of the times. Unfortunately for the people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper does absolutely nothing to protect you from coronavirus. READ THE REST
Mildly interesting old sign found in basement
I removed the last of the ancient wooden boards attached randomly to joists and walls in our basement and piled it all in the yard ready for disposal. A heap of split, splintered rusty-nailed junk caked in decades of paint and grime. So it stayed almost for a week, before Heather noticed some writing on… READ THE REST
Hospital staff hang a banner celebrating the transfer of their "mischievous tyrant" boss
When Eunice Adekemi Olamijuwon was transfered from her job as nursing leader at Wesley Guild Hospital in Osun, Nigeria, her staff celebrated by hanging a (now-viral) banner calling her a "mischievous tyrant" and accusing her of a litany of sins, from "arrogance" to "power intoxication" to "sadism" and "witch hunting." READ THE REST
Apollo Neuro doesn't just lower your stress. It teaches your body to do it on its own.
No one wants to talk about it, but as the U.S. and the rest of the world are turning the corner on a worldwide pandemic, another ballooning healthcare crisis has taken shape. After an entire year of physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual upheaval, the effects of the COVID pandemic have exacted a heavy toll on… READ THE REST
Bullish is the daily newsletter that Wall Street is watching, and it's less than $30 now
Is there such a thing as too much information? In the world of stocks and investing, you might be surprised to find that sometimes, the answer is yes. Traders and the regular rank-and-file investors have so many indicators and other market signposts to monitor that it can turn into information overload, a sort of white… READ THE REST
This roll-up travel bag was called the "greatest suitcase of all time," and it's just $35
With a world full of travel options starting to reopen as we speak, is it still really worth it to tote around a big, bulky suitcase or carry-on bag for getting all of your important stuff from Point A to Point B? Especially if there's an option that might just serve you better? Of course,… READ THE REST