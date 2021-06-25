Trainz lets you rule over an entire locomotive world — and it's strangely intoxicating

"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." – Confucius

Train dispatchers are doing a job that kids dream about — and directing operations and maybe occasionally even riding the rails themselves is a pretty fantastic way to make a living. In fact, the average American train dispatcher makes over $84,000 annually.

However, they also need loads of expertise, and there's a monumental concern for safety involved in directing the operations of 200-ton locomotives through populated areas. For those intoxicated by the idea of driving giant engines or even coordinating the movement of dozens of vehicles at once from the comfort of their home, The Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle is really the next best thing.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, the Trainz Railroad Simulator has been a longtime favorite among sim aficionados. The latest edition of this venerable franchise, TRS19 Platinum Edition gives players even more control than ever before. And that's not only in the ability to drive a train with all the same intricacies and knowledge needed to drive the real thing. It's also in the dedication to customizing the entire world around your train, creating every rolling vista, snow flurry, or majestic sunset just the way you like it.

You choose from nine different routes and from almost 200 different locomotives to drive from across history. Then you move beyond the tracks, with over 20,000 different types of buildings, trees, vegetation, vehicles, people, and loads of other world-building elements, each depicted with absolute accuracy for an utterly photorealistic world.

And if you want to modify one of those nine routes — or even come up with a 100-mile railway line of your own, Trainz makes it incredibly possible. Once you've meticulously created your route and your world, you can serve as either a conductor with your hands on the wheel of this magnificent engine or try your hand as a railyard dispatcher, keeping a sharp eye on everything happening with multiple trains all running along your appointed tracks at a given time.

If you don't have the talent to ride herd over all those moving parts, your adventure is going to unquestionably come to a very explosive end. Or just sit back, ride any of your trains, and stare out the window at the utterly gorgeous environments that sweep by with zen-like tranquility.

