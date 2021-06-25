Watch news reporter call out his network on live TV for not paying him

Kalimina Kabinda, a news reporter on Zambia's KBN TV, interrupted his own live broadcast this week to call out the network for allegedly not paying him or his colleagues.

"Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid," he said. "Everyone else haven't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid."

In a statement on the station's Facebook page, KBN CEO Kennedy Mambwe dismissed Kabinda as intoxicated.

"As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that had gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night," Mambwe said.

Here's the clip in question:

