Dee Dee, Marky, Joey, and Johnny Ramone went on Regis and Kathy Lee in 1988 to promote Ramones Mania and had a grand old time, despite the shyness of the lads. Regis asked Joey to recite the lyrics to "Teenage Lobotomy" and when he did, everyone had a good chuckle.

One thing that stood out was that Regis was a great interviewer.

Here's the song that was cut out of the segment: