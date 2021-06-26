Adorable alien web comic "Strange Planet" being adapted into a new Dan Harmon TV show

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Nathan Pyle's popular webcomic Strange Planet is being adapted into a new 10-episode animated series, co-created by Dan Harmon, the man behind Rick & Morty and the seasons of Community that actually count. There's no release date announced yet, but the show will air on Apple TV+ and involve the same animation studio that did Bojack Horseman.

Pyle began posting his Strange Planet February 2019; with months he had already amassed over a million followers (a crowd which has grown even more substantially since then). You've probably seen them — adorable blue aliens with big round heads, doing incredible mundane human things, and commenting them with just enough distance and a thesaurus touch to make these everyday events seem hilariously bizarre and, well, alien. They're absolutely delightful, and I'm sure Harmon can bring some unique charm to their wholesomeness.

