Costco receipt checking is about catching overcharges

Since the days of Fry's Electronics I'd often wondered if paying receipt checkers was really more profitable than just letting the small shoplifted items go.

I had no idea, but it seems like common-sense now, that stores with miserable return and remediation policies would benefit from up-front attempting to keep you out of them. Having seen both Costco and Fry's return lanes it makes sense that you'd want to catch common mistakes before you let the customer out the door and into the hell of needing help.

Consumerist shares the response of a former CostCo receipt checker to some recent news about a poorly behaving customer (surprise!):