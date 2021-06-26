Smile and Cry soap was a terrifying bathing treat

Smile and Cry was a kid's novelty soap made from 1930-1939. The soap is shaped into a baby's head that is crying on one side and smiling on the other. There is a flannel wrapped around the soap to look like a blanket wrapped around the baby. I love how this is designed so that it can be used as a washcloth with soap. I looked online to see if I could buy some of this antique soap, but it was over $100 due to its rarity. I surely would have been more willing to bathe as a child (and now) if I had some of this silly, adorable soap. Too bad it was discontinued!

[image: Victoria and Albert Museum]