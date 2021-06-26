The Foo Fighters played the first arena concert at Madison Square Garden since March 2020, and I guess they brought along a few surprises. This one was kind of a weird choice for a post-pandemic celebration IMHO, but at least it was memorable.
Watch Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters cover Radiohead
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Creep
- dave chappelle
- Dave Grohl
- foo fighters
- live concerts
- radiohead
Radiohead to stream concerts for shut-ins
I'm a lifelong fan of Radiohead, and I feel like so much of their music foresaw the emotional tone of the moment we're in now. READ THE REST
Radiohead's "Creep" but with Google Autocomplete lyrics
Radiohead's "Creep" made dummy thicc by Google predicting the lyrics. (Nag on the Lake) screengrab via Billy Cobb/YouTube READ THE REST
After hack and attempted shakedown, Radiohead posts hours of demos
Some 15 hours of Thom Yorke's demo recordings, dating back to the OK Computer era, were accessed and downloaded by a hacker who then attempted to extort $150,000. Rather than pay up or lose control of the media, Radiohead released it all online instead. Bandmate Jonny Greenwood wrote that the sessions were "only tangentially interesting"… READ THE REST
How are you beating the heat this summer? This portable, adjustable fan can help
When a heatwave like the one that baked the western United States earlier this month is prompting adjectives like apocalyptic, you know it's hot. It's June, so we all expect the heat to ratchet up. But 129 degrees? Yeah, that qualifies as something akin to the end of the world. We're not going to tell… READ THE REST
Trainz lets you rule over an entire locomotive world — and it's strangely intoxicating
"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." – Confucius Train dispatchers are doing a job that kids dream about — and directing operations and maybe occasionally even riding the rails themselves is a pretty fantastic way to make a living. In fact, the average American train… READ THE REST
This art instruction collection can help young artists master comic book art styles
In this hyper-adrenalized age of Marvel and manga, there's a good chance there's a kid in your life who's a big-time comics fan. And often, that obsession prompts plenty of youngsters to pick up a pencil or pen and start drawing their own versions of Batman, Spider-Man, or Naruto. Some of those kids are gonna… READ THE REST