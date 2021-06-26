Wendy's and Pringles join forces for a hybrid snack

Pringles has tried a few weird flavors in recent years including sea weed (big in Asia), white chocolate peppermint and pickle (after Rick and Morty's "Pickle Rick" episode). Blending a chip with the number 6 meal's entrée at Wendy's seems fantastic to me. Oh, if you're not immediately familiar with the numbered meals at Wendy's, the headliner of the number 6 meal, and my go-to Wendy's order, is…The Spicy Chicken Sandwich!

I can get my sandwich in a Pringle now? I'm in!

There's a NEW spicy chicken player in the game: Pringles @Wendys Spicy Chicken.



Limited time only. Get em' while they're hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD1CklGqoe — Pringles (@Pringles) May 21, 2021

Not everyone is as thrilled about this concept as I am. "This sounds like a bad idea," one user tweeted. Judge not, until you have tried.