Former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel dead at 91

Mike Gravel, the former U.S. Senator famed for reading the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record, is dead at 91. Gravel was also a Democratic and Liberartarian candidate for president, and an internet fave.

Gravel's Senate tenure also was notable for his anti-war activity. In 1971, he led a one-man filibuster to protest the Vietnam-era draft and he read into the Congressional Record 4,100 pages of the 7,000-page leaked document known as the Pentagon Papers, the Defense Department's history of the country's early involvement in Vietnam. … "I believe America is doing harm every day our troops remain in Iraq — harm to ourselves and to the prospects for peace in the world," Gravel said in 2006. He hitched his campaign to an effort that would give all policy decisions to the people through a direct vote, including health care reform and declarations of war.