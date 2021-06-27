Another compilation in the fine tradition of Jonathan Frakes telling you you're right and Jonathan Frakes telling you you're wrong.
Jonathan Frakes interrogates you
Watch: Every time Captain Picard tugs his shirt, his communicator badge pops off
On Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Picard developed the habit of tugging his uniform shirt down to straighten it out. Fans, cast, and crew refer to it at the Picard Maneuver and it's been the focus of more than one supercut over the years (eg. "Ode to the Picard Maneuver"). But what if every… READ THE REST
The only good "Q" is a Star Trek "Q"
The new Star Trek: Picard trailer declares the return of "Q." This Q is batshit crazy but a lot of fun, as opposed to the current-era fictional character guiding Capitol insurrectionists and loonie Karens. Wait for the end and hear the well-remembered Q cackle. TV Line: Jean-Luc Picard is about to get reacQuainted with his… READ THE REST
Violin medley of Star Trek themes, 1966-2020
In this wonderful work from Davor Jelacic and Rebeca "Becky" Sánchez, more than half a century of musical motifs are worked into a single fluid medley. Yes, the 1987 theme is originally from 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but TNG owns it now. READ THE REST
