A "right mess" resulted after one of the competitors in the Tour de France clipped a spectator (0:46) standing too close to the road. (alternate angle) Some of the cyclists were hurt and the spectator allegedly fled, with race organizers planning to sue them—once they've been identified.
Massive pile-up in the Tour de France
- accidents
- mistakes
- sports accidents
"Meth-addled" prisoner fails to escape courtroom
Content warning: this footage of a prisoner trying to flee a courtroom in Adelaide features his butt cleft, yawning due to the exertion of the attempted escape. The man, according to 7 News, had just learned he was going to jail. READ THE REST
They're making a movie called "Karen" and it's exactly what you're thinking
Here's the trailer a movie about a white suburban woman, literally named Karen, who hassles her new black neighbors with microaggressions, then officious nastiness, and ultimately outright racist menace (delivered with the help of her evil cop brother.) Perhaps there's a brilliant twist to all of it? Everyone behaves like they're in a 1990s TV… READ THE REST
5 Georgia cops fired after man dies in interview room with no recording equipment
William Harvey, 60, was taken to Savannah police headquarters for questioning in an aggravated assault investigation. He reportedly died by suicide while alone in the interview room, using his shoelaces to asphyxiate himself. Five officers were ultimately fired over the death. Alas, the interview room had no cameras or other recording equipment, so that's about… READ THE REST
