I've been searching high and low for the right parasite medication, and I think I finally found the one. I surely hope that this medication extracts the parasites from my nose and mouth in a similar manner as the picture on the package. I feel reassured by how overjoyed the young fellow looks after having taken this special parasite powder. Wish me luck!
The package for this parasite medication is the stuff of nightmares
- deworming
- scary design
