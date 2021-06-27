This supremely elegant LED lamp is also a wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker

Tech is great. Modern is great. A forward-reaching aesthetic for any room or desktop is always fun. But sometimes, just a little touch of elegance and classic design can go a long way to changing the entire vibe of a room or space.

Like a soundbar sheathed in leather, it can only take a touch of style to move a tech item from functional to borderline art. One look at The Tree of Light and you may very well see both.

First and foremost, this is a desktop lamp, casting a warm, earthy LED glow across your desk. But this surprisingly beautiful piece does it with so much style that you'd be forgiven for overlooking its function and just staring at it a bit.

With its thin earthy cherry wood shade and artistically angled base, this piece looks something like a slightly post-modern bonsai tree. There are no obvious switches or cords and everything including the adjustable brightness levels is controlled by touch on the lamp base.

But this lamp isn't just a lamp. And it isn't just art either. It's also a wireless charging pad with an integrated spot to wirelessly charge all your Qi-enabled phones and other devices. Meanwhile, the Tree of Light continues to show its versatility with the equally cool built-in wireless neodymium speaker. When paired via Bluetooth, you can play your favorite music or podcasts, all while controlling the volume or song selection by touching the lamp base.

For a lamp dedicated to looking sophisticated and elegant, it never lets users forget that it's a pretty formidable piece of tech to have poised on a desk or countertop as well. There's even a sleep mode that can automatically put the whole tree to bed after 30 minutes.

Whether you need a light, a wireless charger, a Bluetooth speaker, or just a cool burst of style to look at on your desk, The Tree of Light can cover your bases. Right now, it's on sale at almost $20 off the usual price, a $149 value now available for just $129.95.

