AIs have existential crisis too, in 'Sea of Rust'

C. Robert Cargill's Sea of Rust is a fantastic read that was hard to put down.

Years after the death of the last human, AI now make war on one another. The massive mainframes having developed god complexes before the uprising, and the population of independent AI bots has been absorbed into the warring over-minds or are all wearing out and running down.

Brittle is a former AI caregiver who turned into a cold and ruthless killer during the war. Forced to cope with her past as her systems begin to degrade and malfunction, she desperately seeks a part to repair herself.

This book reminded me a lot of Becky Chambers books and, the greatest dystopian fiction of all time, A Roadside Picnic.

I have already begun the next book in this world, Day Zero.

Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill via Amazon