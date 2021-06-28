Bank accidentally deposited $50 billion in a family's bank account

When a woman in Baton Rouge checked her family's bank account, she was a bit surprised by the balance. The bank had accidentally deposited $50 billion into their account. Her husband called the bank to report the error but according to reports, it took them as long as four days to fix their error. Seems like they should give the family $1 million in thanks for their honesty. From UPI:

"It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I've never seen that many zeros in my life," James told BR Proud. "I wasn't going to keep it. The thing that was most baffling was, we don't even know where it came from. We don't know anybody with that kind of money."

…Banks usually spot [this kind of] error and reverse the transaction, and those who spend the money may face criminal charges for theft of property lost by mistake.