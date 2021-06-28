These foam clogs are supremely comfortable. They're easy to slip on and off and even without a heel, they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most obnoxious color available.
I like my Amoji Foam Clogs
My new favorite vegetable peeler
I've tried a lot of vegetable peelers, and the OXO Good Grips Pro Y-Peeler is now my favorite. It feels solid in my hand, and it has a long blade to speed up peeling. It's great for peeling sweet potatoes. READ THE REST
If you need to make a liter of coffee, here's a French press for you
I've owned quite a few Bodum French Presses in my day. I would have been happy with just one, but I have a habit of dropping and breaking them. I've never owned the 8-cup version, though, and I'm tempted to get it, mainly because I like red colored plastic and it's on sale at Amazon… READ THE REST
Erasable pens and highlighters
Pilot Frixion pens and highlighters have hard plastic erasers. Rub them over the ink and the writing vanishes. Unlike a pencil eraser that wears away the paper, a Frixion eraser creates heat, rendering the ink invisible. I use them for my paper to-do list, book highlighting, and tabletop gaming. [image by Simon A. Eugster – Own work, CC BY-SA… READ THE REST
Get 2 years of Private Internet Access and a $15 store credit for under $70
If you've been around the web for a while, then you probably also remember a few VPN brands that started to make a name for themselves over a decade ago as the vanguard for the new age in personal online protection. Private Internet Access was one of those brands — and now, more than a… READ THE REST
Save 21% on this travel wireless power bank for all your upcoming outdoor adventures
After spending the past year locked up in your home most of the time, you might not have needed to concern yourself with power needs for a while now. If your phone or tablet runs low, you just plug in set it on the counter or end table for an hour or two, and it's… READ THE REST
This supremely elegant LED lamp is also a wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker
Tech is great. Modern is great. A forward-reaching aesthetic for any room or desktop is always fun. But sometimes, just a little touch of elegance and classic design can go a long way to changing the entire vibe of a room or space. Like a soundbar sheathed in leather, it can only take a touch… READ THE REST