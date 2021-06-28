Surreal Estate: Artist Annie Owens' spooky off-the-grid witch cottage up for sale

Looking for a tiny black witch house in the woods? Your time has come! Artist Annie Owens has put her passion project on the market. Seven+ years in the making, her two-story, 350-square-foot, off-the-grid cottage on 17 acres in Somerset, California is inspired by her own life's work and the house depicted in Grant Wood's "American Gothic." This special property is meant for a special buyer—you? ($299K/viewings by appointment only)

Exquisitely built, tiny Glenda the Good Witch cabin in the woods. Privacy, views, hiking, a writers or composer's dream space set above a running creek at the bottom of the canyon. This is a perfect get away from which to explore the forests, the Sierra foothills, the nearby Fairplay Wine district and of course Lake Tahoe above Placerville. The house is entirely off the grid so no worries about rolling black outs in hot or stormy weather. Listen to the wind in the trees, the birds and watch for wild life. The storage shed is large and serves as a place for lots of stuff. Enjoy being there as you view the property.

images via Annie Owens and Copro Nason