Wearing a floral vacation shirt and the widest grin ever, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted "The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades!" But if you look into the reflection of said shades, it's not actually New York he's smiling at, but rather a woman's generous set of bazooms. Whoops! He apparently took down the post, replacing it with another chipper photo with the same message but much tamer reflection second time around.

Deleted but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VQblRhjqhx — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 26, 2021

The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades!#SummerOfNYC pic.twitter.com/CMvNBOY0Yo — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2021

Via Daily Dot