This fun drone quadcopter delivers stellar 4K images, and it's 41% off right now

Well, we're here. We've finally reached a day we all knew would come soon. El Pollo Loco has finally learned to fly. The southwestern U.S. Mexican-style grilled chicken fast-food franchise has now enlisted drones to start delivering double chicken tostadas, Keto burritos, pollo bowls, and all their culinary delights to ravenous customers in California's Orange County.

Drones are here to stay. Heck, they're even looking for sharks. And for those who don't want to be surprised when their street tacos arrive borne on propellered wings, it's probably time to check out and get some experience on a drone stick for yourself.

The Ninja Dragon Dual 4K Wide Angle 3D Flip Quadcopter is a well-rounded option for both first-time flyers and experienced drone vets alike, boasting a roster of features that make flying fun and easy, but with enough extras that elevate this craft above many of its comparable competitors.

With foldable arms, this high-strength, lightweight, and durable craft is highly portable as well, while the six-axis gyroscope makes this headless drone a demon in the air, offering a more stable flight while being easy to control. That includes the gesture palm control for optical flow positioning, which brings the craft to a hover for aerial shooting.

There's even a control specifically calibrated to do a perfect 360-degree roll and a one-button return function that can easily bring the drone home with a touch.

Meanwhile, this drone not only houses a 4K wide-angle front-facing camera for taking gorgeous HD pictures, but it also has a second bottom-facing 1080p resolution cam for another angle on the flight. Users can switch between the two cameras with WiFi connectivity that lets pilots monitor and record all the action in real-time.

Regularly $169, the Ninja Dragon Dual 4K Wide Angle 3D Flip Quadcopter is available now at more than 40 percent off, bringing your total cost to get in the air down below triple digits at just $99.

