Watch The Jefferson Airplane perform "Go Ask Alice" and "Somebody to Love" (1967)

Druid outfits! Lava Lamps! Upside down camera shots. Did I just have some kind of mushroom?
Enjoy this 1967 episode of American Bandstand with The Jefferson Airplane performing "Go Ask Alice" and "Somebody to Love."
Don't miss the brief interview at the end where Clark, the eternal teenager, interviews the band:
Clark: OIder people worry. They see the way you're dressed. They hear your music. They don't understand it. Do parents have anything to worry about?
Paul Kantner: I think so. Their children are doing things they didn't do. They don't understand.
Clark: If you gave $100,000 in cash to a hippie, and you said "You gotta put on a suit and tie, cut the hair, shave the beard and go to work five days a week, would he take it?
Jack Casady: What don't you ask me?