How to easily upgrade 2-prong electrical outlets to 3-prong outlets without grounding them

Do you have 2-prong outlets in your house? We have a few and it's frustrating because many of the things we want to plug into them have 3 prongs. After reading this article on Lifehacker and watching the video above, I learned I could replace the old 2-prongers with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) outlets. These have built-in over-amperage shutoff circuits in them.

From LifeHacker:

Is it safe to replace a two-prong outlet in your home? Although you can safely change out a two-prong outlet for a three-prong, it does not make the outlet grounded. As long as the outlet works properly, you can change it, but it should be labeled with a "No Equipment Ground" sticker. You're also required to replace the old receptacle with a "Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter," or GFCI, which protects the user from electric shock. In most cases, they're placed in bathrooms and kitchens where the outlet is likely to come in contact with water and the outlet is triggered to shut off when it senses the threat of electric shock. As Safety Electricity explains:

The GFCI will "sense" the difference in the amount of electricity flowing into the circuit to that flowing out, even in amounts of current as small as 4 or 5 milliamps. The GFCI reacts quickly (less than one-tenth of a second) to trip or shut off the circuit.