The Love Seats are a set of colorful couches from Ikea, created in celebration of this year's Pride Month. Alas, these are not going to be manufactured and sold in stores. My favorite is the bisexual couch with "Nobody Believes You" written on it.
Ikea celebrates Pride Month with new set of couches
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- furniture
- ikea
- pride month
This motorized standing desk helps me draw
I recently got a Flexispot Adjustable Pro Series Standing Desk. Mine is the Willow Solid Wood Standing Desk, which has a 48" × 24" desktop and a height range of 27.9" to 47.6". There are plenty of other options on their site, including standings desks for kids, gaming desks, and desks in many sizes. I've… READ THE REST
Look at this storage cabinet inspired by a 1960s IBM tape drive
My father was an electrical engineer at IBM in the 1960s and developed tape drive technology there, so when I saw designer Love Hulten's storage cabinet inspired by the IBM 2401 tape drive, I felt nostalgic. Hulten also designs cool retro video game consoles and synthesizers. I recommend his Instagram. READ THE REST
The worst bed also perhaps the best
About the first thing I published after moving to the U.S. and finding newsroom work here was a blip about an incredibly tacky bed being sold at a local furniture shop. Twenty years later my career comes full circle with Ultimate (or "Uber") Beds, a modular format sold in various configurations and names by the… READ THE REST
These DIY building block drones are fun to fly and even more fun to design
The DIY Building Block Drones are made for those super-analytical young aeronautics thinkers. Each of these kits includes an assortment of parts for building a flying or even driving machine. And while there's one assembly plan that constructs the "standard" drone configuration, the pieces can actually be put together with a handful of variations. Some will… READ THE REST
Fed up teachers, here's a change of pace that lets you teach English around the world
In a job that already faces major challenges in terms of both pay and respect, the past year has only amplified the tough career path for those in one of America's most vital professions: teaching. You'd be hard-pressed to find a teacher that won't bend over backward for their students, but after a year of… READ THE REST
This fun drone quadcopter delivers stellar 4K images, and it's 41% off right now
Well, we're here. We've finally reached a day we all knew would come soon. El Pollo Loco has finally learned to fly. The southwestern U.S. Mexican-style grilled chicken fast-food franchise has now enlisted drones to start delivering double chicken tostadas, Keto burritos, pollo bowls, and all their culinary delights to ravenous customers in California's Orange… READ THE REST