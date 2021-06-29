Paul Gosar is proudly hosting a fundraiser with infamous holocaust denier

You would think Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), the new fresh face of the Republican Party, couldn't possibly do anything new that would reveal himself to be even more despicable than his brothers and sisters have been telling us for years. This time Gosar managed to burrow even deeper into the fetid swamp of racism by announcing that he's holding a fundraiser with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
Here's Fuentes, in his own words:
You'd think anyone with a shred of decency would stay far away from Fuentes. But we're talking about Gosar, so expect him to do the opposite:
Gosar, who led the attempt to block Congressional certification of the presidential election on January 6, doubled down on his decision to team up with Fuentes after many people on the left expressed outrage and a few on the right muttered weak half-protests. He tweeted: "Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I'll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts."
From The Daily Beast:
Gosar and Fuentes—who marched in the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was at the U.S. Capitol with supporters during the Jan. 6 riot, and has been thrown off all major social-media platforms—previously appeared together at a white-nationalist convention in February. At that event, Fuentes declared that "white people are done being bullied," described the Capitol riot as "awesome," and ridiculed Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for using a wheelchair.
From Insider:
His fundraising partner-to-be, Fuentes, is a former YouTuber with a history of voicing extremist views while saying that he was joking, giving him the means to deflect criticism. Fuentes' use of irony was "important for giving a lot of cover and plausible deniability" for his views, he once said in a 2020 video.
In one YouTube livestream, he compared the Holocaust to baking cookies, but later claimed this was a "lampoon." Another video shows him saying that information and education on the Holocaust, racism, and genocide are part of a movement to make white Americans feel guilty.