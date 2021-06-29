Paul Gosar is proudly hosting a fundraiser with infamous holocaust denier

You would think Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), the new fresh face of the Republican Party, couldn't possibly do anything new that would reveal himself to be even more despicable than his brothers and sisters have been telling us for years. This time Gosar managed to burrow even deeper into the fetid swamp of racism by announcing that he's holding a fundraiser with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Here's Fuentes, in his own words:

This is Nick Fuentes. He is a white supremacist anti-Semite. That's not Twitter hyperbole, just a straight-up description. Here he is smilingly denying the Holocaust: pic.twitter.com/qJkhASjW6I — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 29, 2021

'Groyper' leader on segregation:



"Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? 'Oh, I had to drink out of a different water fountain.' Big f—ing deal…oh no, they had to go to a different school…And even if it was bad, who cares?…it was better for them, it's better for us." pic.twitter.com/ZJ7LqpTHgL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2019

You'd think anyone with a shred of decency would stay far away from Fuentes. But we're talking about Gosar, so expect him to do the opposite:

Arizona GOP Congressman Paul Gosar isn't even trying to hide it. Now taking white supremacists' money. pic.twitter.com/Qaxp1JajBs — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 29, 2021

Gosar, who led the attempt to block Congressional certification of the presidential election on January 6, doubled down on his decision to team up with Fuentes after many people on the left expressed outrage and a few on the right muttered weak half-protests. He tweeted: "Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I'll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts."

Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I'll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left https://t.co/EJAZopO2pI — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 29, 2021

From The Daily Beast:

Gosar and Fuentes—who marched in the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was at the U.S. Capitol with supporters during the Jan. 6 riot, and has been thrown off all major social-media platforms—previously appeared together at a white-nationalist convention in February. At that event, Fuentes declared that "white people are done being bullied," described the Capitol riot as "awesome," and ridiculed Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for using a wheelchair.

From Insider: