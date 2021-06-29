This Thai chef's knife will make you feel like a kitchen superstar and it's now 20% off

Back in the early 1800s, Laotian blacksmiths settled in a Thai province, then helped their new neighbors fight off Burmese invaders by crafting exquisite swords for Thai resistance forces. Over the past 200 years, generations of those blacksmiths have refined that exacting skill even further, leading to Thai bladework today being acknowledged as some of the best in the world.

Whether you're an expert in the kitchen or the occasional cook, you can wield the result of two centuries of Thai blade mastery with a Thai Chef's Knife imported by Verve Culture.

While knives can come from all sorts of unusual sources, you can feel the difference in your hand with this elegant blade, forged, ground, stamped, woodworked, and finished by descendants of those old blacksmiths to create a blade that's not only unique in itself but carries on that rich history.

This chef's knife, a staple of any legit food prep arsenal, is designed to handle the breadth of various cooking needs. This stainless steel full tang blade is a medium-weight cleaver, sporting rounded corners and a shorter knife face to serve as an all-around kitchen performer, regardless of the task.

Perfectly weighted and set in a stylish Pradu wood handle, this blade is as versatile as they come, able to serve as a go-to instrument for chopping and dicing vegetables, fruit, and herbs, or for slicing through tougher foods like meat, poultry, and fish.

This knife also comes in a classy bamboo box, allowing chefs to keep this knife in absolute premium condition between every usage.

Right now, you can also get those centuries of Thai artistry with some extra savings as well.

