Watch: A man carves out an incredible home from the side of a mountain

A 35-year-old man in China, who goes by Mr. Tiger, used to work in construction before packing it up and heading for the hills. Now he's digging into the side a mountain to create a fantastic-looking cave house, which is still a work in progress. He uses simple tools like a jack hammer, shovel, and diamond core drill bit, along with materials such as bricks, and after only six weeks he has an amazing front room. He's been documented his project in videos, which are fascinating to watch. Although some of them were included in the compilation below, make sure to visit his YouTube channel, Mr. Tiger's Cave House, for more recent video updates, including his beautiful work on the exterior.