After suffering nose pain for 37 years, woman finds a game board piece in her nostril

Mary McCarthy of New Zealand suffered a lifetime of pain and breathing problems. But after a nasal swab for COVID-19, her nostril hurt so much that she went to a doctor, who asked her if she'd ever gotten anything stuck in her nostril. McCarthy suddenly recalled playing with tiddlywinks as an 8-year-old. She and her siblings liked to stick the small plastic discs in their nostrils and see how far they could shoot them by exhaling sharply. McCarthy says she remembered putting a disc in her nostril and not being able to blow it out. She was too scared to tell her mother and so she put the incident out of her mind.

The doctor ordered a CT scan which revealed a mysterious object in her right nostril.

From Oddity Central: