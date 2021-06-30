Boba Fett is mad at Disney for no longer calling his ship Slave I

The latest LEGO packaging for Boba Fett spaceship set no longer refers to it as Slave I. Jens Kronvold Frederiksen (LEGO Star Wars Design Director) and Michael Lee Stockwell (LEGO Star Wars Lead Designer) told Jedi News that's at the direction of Disney. It's now referred to as "Boba Fett's Starship," and one of the actors who played Boba Fett is angry at the decision. (As seen in the screenshot above, it's still called Slave I on StarWars.com, for the moment anyway.) To be clear, this particular actor—Mark Austin—only appeared in the Boba Fett suit once, verrrry briefly, when the character was added in to the 1997 Special Edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

"My ship will forever be Slave1," Austin tweeted. "Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that."

And he's gone on and on from there…

You asked my opinion.



Shame on me for giving my honest opinion.#markanthonyaustin 🤟 pic.twitter.com/3n4L4yNxPR — Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021

