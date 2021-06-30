Footage of crumbling tower basement garage shot before collapse

A video uploaded to Tik Tok shows a view—from a safe distance—of the basement garage under Champlain Towers in Surfside. Apparenty shot before the tower collapsed by an eyewitness (but it isn't clear how long before) it shows rubble on the ground and water gushing from broken piping. Text overlaid on the video says "el sótano fue lo primero que colapso" — the basement was the first to collapse.

