Gentleman who hung "Trump Won" flag at stadiums now banned from all MLB games

It seems the misinformed gentleman who kept hanging "Trump Won" banners during baseball games has officially been banned from all Major League Baseball games, "effective immediately."

According to a letter allegedly from the MLB, MAGA fan Dion Cini, who mixed up the 2020 presidential results, had mistakenly celebrated the loser rather than the winner with "flag drops" in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia stadiums. His celebratory tomfoolery was met with boos, but that didn't deter the befuddled man from repeating his stunt.

"This activity is prohibited at each of these stadiums, and your fan code of conduct violations resulted in your ejection from each of them. A review of your public statements indicates that you intend to continue this behavior at other Major League Baseball stadiums, and that you are encouraging others to conduct themselves likewise," the letter says.

"For these reason, and effective immediately, you are hereby banned from all Major League baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."