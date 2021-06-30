Highly venomous zebra cobra still on the loose in Raleigh

Out of all of the snakes out there, one resident in a Raleigh, NC neighborhood decided to keep a highly venomous zebra cobra as a pet. And then it escaped on Monday, and it's still on the loose.

On Monday at 5:30 pm someone in the community spotted the snake on a porch and called 9-1-1. "I'm calling to report a snake," the caller told police. At this point the snake had disappeared from its porch location. "It looks like it's actually a python from Australia. We can't locate it and we don't know who to call to report an invasive species."

Zebra cobras, which sometimes spit their venom, can cause "massive hemorrhaging, necrosis and paralysis," as well as permanent blindness.

From CBS: