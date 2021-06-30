I recently opened a jar of natural peanut butter in which the oil and solids had separated so much that I couldn't mix it with a spoon. I had to use a drill and a stirrer I made from a bent metal barbecue skewer to mix the peanut butter. It was messy and the skewer bent, so I looked for a better solution. I found it: the EZPB Natural Nut Butter Stirrer. It's a zig-zag metal rod that fits most jars and requires patience but will get the job done far better than a spoon and without splashing peanut oil. Watch the video at the product page to see how well it works.
I like this natural nut butter stirrer
- useful stuff
Use this code to get the Bebird ear wax remover with camera for a super low price
Use code 604YBAP3 to get this Bebird ear wax remover for a lot less than I paid for mine. This earwax scraper has a built-in illuminated video camera that pairs to your smart phone so you can see inside your ear canal. I love mine. READ THE REST
I like my Amoji Foam Clogs
These foam clogs are supremely comfortable. They're easy to slip on and off and even without a heel, they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most obnoxious color available. READ THE REST
My new favorite vegetable peeler
I've tried a lot of vegetable peelers, and the OXO Good Grips Pro Y-Peeler is now my favorite. It feels solid in my hand, and it has a long blade to speed up peeling. It's great for peeling sweet potatoes. READ THE REST
