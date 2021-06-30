New Mexico legalizes recreational weed, and you can grow your own

As of today, it is legal to grow marijuana plants in your home or yard in New Mexico: up to six of them each, according to a law passed in a special session of the state legislature, with a cap of 12 plants per household. People 21 or older may possess up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of marijuana, and the smell of marijuana is no longer probable cause for cops wanting to search property, including vehicles.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham heralded the day as "a huge step forward both for social justice and economic development in our state." After legalization efforts repeatedly faltered in the Democratic-led Legislature, Lujan Grisham called a special legislative session in March to tackle cannabis reforms and signed the law in April. "We are proactively stopping the disproportionate criminalization of people of color for cannabis possession, and we are building a new industry," Lujan Grisham said in a news release.