This $20 training covers skills for modern web developers beyond HTML and CSS

Back in the old days, if you wanted to learn to build a website, you started with basics like HTML and CSS. They're still important today, but the world expects more from every web page and app, so only sticking to the meat-and-potatoes fundamentals isn't enough anymore.

You need to know PHP. And databases. And if you don't know modern web frameworks like Blazor, Angular, React, you better learn — and it isn't like doing other important tasks like reading or math. With the training in The Modern Web Development and MySQL Programming Bundle, anyone interested in creating for the web can be armed with all the most up-to-date tools for crafting a truly modern web experience.

Across five courses including more than 47 hours of intensive training, students are introduced to the tools and processes for building a dynamic web page or app that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best around.

In courses like Modern PHP Web Development with MySQL, GitHub and Heroku, students delve into PHP programming fundamentals, then progress through more advanced uses to better understand true end-to-end full-stack development. After exploring user interface design, business logic, and hosting activities, students will build an attractive PHP app of their own using Bootstrap 4, GitHub, and Heroku Cloud Hosting.

Meanwhile, Microsoft SQL Server Development for Everyone gets creators up to speed on the basics of databases and querying; while C# Console and Windows Forms Development with LINQ and ADO.NET explores how to use C# programming for building desktop apps with an eye toward building a working Windows Forms Application, connected to a database, with all the program code and changes tracked on GitHub.

With Modern Web Development with Blazor and .NET Core 5, students get inside the abilities of Blazor, used for building interactive web UIs. Then, the Ultimate ASP.NET 5 Web API Development Guide tackles how to build a RESTful API using .NET Core 5, Microsoft's cross-platform framework for building enterprise-ready web apps.

A package worth $1,000, The Modern Web Development and MySQL Programming Bundle is available now for only $4 per course at $20.

Prices subject to change.