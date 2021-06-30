CNN interviewed Trump supporters at his recent rally. This gentleman said the US "military already knows that [the election] was a fraud, he won by over 80%," and said if Trump isn't declared President by mid-August, there will be a civil war "because the militia's gonna be taking over."
Trump supporters at rally predict violence and civil war if Trump isn't anointed as President in August
