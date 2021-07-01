Miya Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teen for stealing her phone, charged with hate crime

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old who was arrested last December for grabbing a Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone (which was later found in an Uber), was charged with a hate crime yesterday. The young woman, who infamously held up a hand and snapped "Enough!" at CBS journalist Gayle King, pled not guilty.

From CBS:

Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone. Video shows her grabbing at him as he tried to get away. Her phone was found soon afterward in an Uber.

Ponsetto, of Piru, California, was initially arrested in January on other charges in connection with the confrontation. The 22-year-old initially seemed to apologize, but later backed off in a tense interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

"I wasn't racial profiling whatsoever," Ponsetto told King. "I'm Puerto Rican. I'm, like, a woman of color."

Her next court date is scheduled for October 20.