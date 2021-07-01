Team Trump's new social media platform is called "Gettr" and it's very off-the-shelf

Politico reports that a new social network app named "Gettr" is in fact developed by Team Trump. It's described as having been "quietly launched" by Trump's former spokesman Jason Miller, a charitable way of describing something so workaday and generic it's not clear if it's ready to be noticed. There are spelling errors in its App Store listing. Trump doesn't seem to have an account there.

The platform, called GETTR, advertised its mission statement as "fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas." … The former president has been looking for alternative ways to engage with his base online after having been booted off Twitter and suspended from Facebook after encouraging the Capitol rioters on January 6. And his prior effort to engage online—through the launch of a professional blog—ended quickly amid widespread ridicule and poor readership.

It really does look like one of those "Design Your App Without Learning Code and We'll Handle The Rest" dealies you can have made for you in China.