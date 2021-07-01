Tour the USS Cod, a dry-docked GATO class submarine

The USS Cod is a GATO class submarine employed as a museum in Cleveland, Ohio. As the sub has sat a long time and needed some maintenance, she has been taken to dry dock in Erie, PA.

PLEASE NOTE: USS Cod is undergoing a hull maintenance drydocking from June 13 to approximately August 1. Unfortunately she will not be available for tours during this time. When COD returns to Cleveland, we will resume our normal hours of operation: self-guided tours from 10 am to 5 pm every day of the week until Sept 30 and Saturdays only until Dec 18. Thank you for your understanding. The drydocking project is funded in part by a Save America's Treasures grant from the US Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. The majority of the funds are provided by patriotic citizens, businesses and veterans groups.

It is great to see this iconic GATO class sub being taken care of. The Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA is currently being threatened by her neighbor, a mothballed Russian sub.