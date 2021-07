Holy smokes! The EXACTO guided ordinance program is pretty amazing.

This video by Dark Footage does an amazing job of explaining and demonstrating how a small caliber guided bullet was developed and just how amazingly accurate it is. The weapon is so accurate and easy-to-use that evidently first time users can hit moving targets at distance.

Now watch some asshole sniping at Steve McQueen and Yul Brenner get what they has coming to them.