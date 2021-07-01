In video caught on CCTV, a man in Mumbai, India looks like he's trying to catch a lift on a moving train but slips. He then gets dragged and spun around by the train before a police officer, as described by the YouTube description, runs over and pulls him to safety. In a city that sees on average 10 train-related deaths a day "either from falling off crowded trains or while crossing the tracks," according to Hindustan Times, this man can consider himself lucky.
Watch a man fall, get dragged by a moving train, and then pulled to safety
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- accidents
- moving trains
- mumbai
- rescues
Massive pile-up in the Tour de France
A "right mess" resulted after one of the competitors in the Tour de France clipped a spectator (0:46) standing too close to the road. (alternate angle) Some of the cyclists were hurt and the spectator allegedly fled, with race organizers planning to sue them—once they've been identified. READ THE REST
Oops! A kid breaks his home window playing hockey
This 14-year-old kid is practicing hockey in front of his house when, of course, a window breaks. His reaction is great with a long, frozen, "uh-oh" stare, followed by a look over his shoulder to see if anyone witnessed the mishap. There doesn't seem to be any human witnesses around, but his home camera caught… READ THE REST
Video: Terrifying head-on jet ski collision that's only OK to watch because somehow nobody was injured
"Luckily no one was injured and the only casualty was a Sea-Doo," according to the description of the following delightful video recorded in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: READ THE REST
The Aqualite combines a solar lantern, power bank, water purifier, and more for $23
If you're a sucker for cool, Swiss Army knife-style items that can handle a half-dozen different functions with equal brilliance and efficiency, here's a new outdoor curio that definitely should join your EDC collection. The Aqualite looks like a water jug. And in the spirit of transparency, it is a water jug. However, the Aqualite… READ THE REST
This $20 training covers skills for modern web developers beyond HTML and CSS
Back in the old days, if you wanted to learn to build a website, you started with basics like HTML and CSS. They're still important today, but the world expects more from every web page and app, so only sticking to the meat-and-potatoes fundamentals isn't enough anymore. You need to know PHP. And databases. And… READ THE REST
Get a taste of the elusive black truffle in this awesome array of truffle-infused gourmet foods
Look, there's nothing wrong with cooking with the standard ingredients that you pick up during your weekly jaunt to the local grocery store. They're often high-quality foods at reasonable prices that everyone can judge favorably. But every once in a while, you need to kick out the jams and swing for the culinary fences. That could… READ THE REST