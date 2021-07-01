Watch a man fall, get dragged by a moving train, and then pulled to safety

In video caught on CCTV, a man in Mumbai, India looks like he's trying to catch a lift on a moving train but slips. He then gets dragged and spun around by the train before a police officer, as described by the YouTube description, runs over and pulls him to safety. In a city that sees on average 10 train-related deaths a day "either from falling off crowded trains or while crossing the tracks," according to Hindustan Times, this man can consider himself lucky.